Priyanka Chopra may always remain our ‘desi’ girl but has been doing really well globally in terms of her career. She’s no more just a Bollywood actress but also representing India at a global level and working with some A-list Hollywood celebrities. Today, we bring you a throwback to last year when Priyanka flaunted her boasting cleav*ge and hourglass figure in a thigh-high slit dress proving there’s no one else in the business who can pull off plunging necklines better than her. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

We all love Priyanka’s extraordinary fashion sense. From sarees to bikinis to dresses, there’s absolutely nothing that the actress can’t pull off. Her journey in the entertainment industry is nothing short of an inspiration for so many young girls out there who have dreams with no godfather in the business. Just keep going y’all, consistency and determination is what matters.

Back in July 2021, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures on her Instagram wearing a white thigh-high slit midi dress which came with a plunging neckline and a backless look. The dress also had a pleated detailing on it and accentuated the entire look complementing Priyanka’s hourglass figure.

Priyanka Chopra styled her look with golden stilettos and a dark lipstick making her look sultry. She accessorised her outfit with golden hoops, a pair of bangles, a sleek chain, and some rings.

The actress tied her hair in a messy bun with fringes falling over her forehead. Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Our desi girl is going places and how!

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra’s extraordinary fashion sense? Tell us in the comments below.

