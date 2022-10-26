Ekta Kapoor came up with the Naagin franchise back in 2015 and the 6th season is currently on-air with Tejasswi Prakash in lead. There may be many who criticize the supernatural genre but one cannot deny that the franchise has a massive fan following. The content czarina once broke silence on trolls and clapped back with comparisons to Game Of Thrones. Scroll below for all the details.

Game Of Thrones is an American fantasy drama based on George RR Martin’s novel. The franchise spanned across 8 seasons and dragons, magic, sorcery were a major part of the Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington led show.

Naagin has been criticized for its unrealistic nature multiple times in the past. But it was back in 2019 when Ekta Kapoor clapped back at trolls with comparisons to Game Of Thrones. She told TOI, “What are the big shows that are working internationally, currently? People are watching dragons. It is uber cool for them to watch dragons, but when India watches naagins, it is not cool. Isn’t this anti-populist? Why do we look down on the masses and their choices (sic)?”

Ekta Kapoor added, “Didn’t Jon Snow return from the dead? If you are not the audience, you will criticise, but then, that’s ringside play. Data proves that people are watching these shows because every time there is a kidnap, murder or a hero returns from the dead, there is a surge in ratings. It is an escapism for the Indian audience.”

Many even reacted to this statement and further trolled Ekta Kapoor for comparing the CGM and other aspects of GoT to Naagin.

