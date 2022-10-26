One can label Spider-Man: No Way Home as one of the most monstrously successful movies in the last two years. The movie that hit theatres last December continues to create waves even after two releases and a digital premiere that only served as the cherry on the cake. The movie impressed almost everyone across the globe and was a Peter Parker celebration in all the right senses. While it continues to gain fans in numbers with each passing month, looks like Game Of Thrones fame Maisie Williams is not really impressed.

For the unversed, No Way Home was the third film in Tom Holland’s super-successful Spider-Man trilogy. The movie brought together not two but three Peter Parkers as Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire joined Holland to fight the multiple villains that came at one place due to the opening of the gates in the multiverse. The movie earned a massive amount and became the top earner across the globe beating even Avatar.

But looks like Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark from Game Of Thrones has not really liked the movie and rather labelled it as a disappointment. Yes, you read that right. Williams has her reasons to not like the movie and she has detailed that below. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In her latest chat as per the Giant Freakin Robot, the Game Of Throne alumni has shared her opinion on the hugely famous Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor called the Tom Holland starrer Marvel flick the biggest film disappointment of the year. “My biggest film disappointment of the year was the new Spider-Man. I can’t remember what it’s called. They all have really similar titles,” she said.

Maisie Williams future detailed what she didn’t like about No Way Home and said there was just too much going on in the movie. “They had Benedict Cumberbatch come in and play Doctor Strange. And then they had the three Spider-Men all together”.

“I feel like they were just so excited to get them all on screen together that it just missed a little bit of the soul.” But Masie did agree that she loved Tom Holland-led Spider-Man reboot.“I will watch the next one, but No Way Home was just a little bit disappointing,” she added.

Well, to each his own. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

