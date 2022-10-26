Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have filed for a restraining order against a woman for allegedly stalking the couple and believing that she is married to the Coldplay frontman. Being a celebrity comes with its own pros and cons. One may receive love from people all over the world.

But it can also become scary when people stalk celebrities. Several A-listers in the past have reported cases where people have broken into their homes. Many have even filed for restraining orders as well, such as Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now it is Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson who are making the news over their alleged stalker. As per documents obtained by The Blast, Martin claims a woman is stalking him online and is loitering outside of his home trying to gain entry under the ‘delusion’ that she lives there. The musician believes the person’s behaviour is getting increasingly worse and could be dangerous.

Chris Martin claimed that this woman is convinced she is married to him. Moreover, the alleged stalker is said to have posted on social media that Dakota Johnson was employing “black magic” and “blackmailing” to cause her physical suffering. Martin has also said that he was subjected to “continuous and incredibly distressing harassment” by the woman and that he “never had any type of relationship with her.”

The musician has now secured a decision from a judge ordering the woman to remain 100 feet from both him and the Fifty Shades actress. While talking about the couple, Dakota and Chris have been dating each other for years now.

Their relationship was confirmed in 2018, however speculations around it arose a year before. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin set dating goals each time they step out of the house.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: ‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa Goes Almost N*ked Leaving Very Little To Our Imagination & Fans Are Drooling Over This NSFW Version Of Arthur Curry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram