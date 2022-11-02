A lot of noise is being made ever since Tina Datta gave a statement inside Bigg Boss 16 house saying she’s a “brand.” Several people mocked her and began trolling her on social media. Ex-BB contestant Manu Punjabi was also recently seen bashing her, and now it is Vishal Kotian who has ended up comparing her to Rupa underwear brand. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Tina is making a lot of noise over her romance with Shalin Bhanot. A lot of contestants as well as viewers claimed it is a fake angle and the duo is just doing it for publicity. In addition, their friendship with Sumbul Touqeer has been quite controversial and even involved their family members outside the house at one point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It looks like former contestant Vishal Kotian has been actively watching Bigg Boss 16 to notice each and every housemate. He took to his Twitter handle and mocked Tina Datta saying, “Heard #TinaDatta saying she is a brand. I wonder if it’s RUPA underwear baniyan🤣 They come to a reality show and act like stars. Be real n ppl will like u. #ShivThakare #MCStan n #AbduRoziq the only real players in #bb16 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @endemolshine @justvoot.”

As expected, this did not go very well with Tina Datta fans, who bombarded the comment section with troll comments on Vishal Kotian.

A user wrote, “She gave one of the most popular show….but apne kya kiya…. actually na i don’t know your existence???”

To this, Vishal Kotian responded, “But u still come to reply on my tweet without knowing me.. Maine yeh kiya GULLU”

Another trolled, “Shame on you ghtyaaa admiii”

“Tumkaun ho bey ka Hanse aate hai aide log,” another joked.

“Khud ka aukaat dekh pehle. Haar jaga chala aata hai footage lene ke liye , nalla kahi ka,” a user wrote.

Heard #TinaDatta saying she is a brand. I wonder if it’s RUPA underwear baniyan🤣

They come to a reality show and act like stars. Be real n ppl will like u. #ShivThakare #MCStan n #AbduRoziq the only real players in #bb16 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @endemolshine @justvoot — Vishal Kotian (@Vishalkkotian) November 1, 2022

Do you agree that Tina Datta is a brand or Vishal Kotian is who you’re siding with?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Friends Attacked By Russian State TV Chief, Says “Was Impossible To Notice Frenzied Propaganda…” Blaming It For Pro-LGBTQ+ Propaganda, Declining West & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram