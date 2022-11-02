Karanvir Bohra is a well-known name in the Hindi TV industry. After shows like Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava?, and more, the actor was last seen in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. Since then, the actor has been in front of the media a lot and is currently busy promoting his upcoming song ‘Tere Jism Se’ co-starring Poonam Pandey.

While the actor was recently trolled for his closeness with his LockUpp co-inmate – with netizens commenting on his marriage being in danger and KV & Teejay Sidhu heading for divorce soon, he has once more caught people’s attention. This time they have compared him to Rakhi Sawant, Uorfi Javed and Ranveer Singh. Read on.

In a video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Karanvir Bohra is seen dressed in a dungaree sans a t-shirt as he promotes his upcoming song ‘Tere Jism Se’ with co-star Poonam Pandey. While Karan went shirtless – opting only for a denim bucket hat, Poonam rose the temperature in a s*xy striped top and high-waist white pants. The duo then headed for a ride on his bike, before the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor spoke about his wishes to work in the south film industries.

Commenting on Karanvir Bohra’s recent video shared, one netizen wrote, “Laundo ka rakhii sawant😂😂😂” Another, trolling the actor for his new style and attitude, wrote, “Sab ko gaali dena ka moka milega dhakka mukki na kre” A third wondered, “Uorfi Javed ka bhai hai kya ye🤨” Another commented, “Abhe ye joker kon hai re ek dum paglagya hai” One netizen, unhappy with KV’s closeness to Poonam Pandey, noted, “tere ko ek din pakka apne jaisa bana kr chhodegi ye loolan pandy dekh lena 😢😢 bc kahi ka nahi rahega na male na female 🤣🤣🤣 fir yahi sb krta firega public ka attention ke liye 😅😅”

Sharing their views on KV’s fashion choice, one user wrote, “Abbe ye kya chutiyapa hai,,🧐ye girls k denim dangri boys kbse pehnne lge…🙆🏻‍♀️” Another added, “Is he wants to be 2nd Ranveer Singh?” A third, talking with the help of emojis added, “Bhai 👕 (t-shirt emoji) pahenna bhool gae😢😢😢😂😂😂” A fourth noted, “Ranveer singh lite 😂”

In the video shared by the paparazzi page, Karan can be heard saying that he wants to join the south film industries (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada) and not just Bollywood. Reacting to this, a netizen said, “South mai karn hai kyu ki Bollywood tho gaiya… Nai Bhai tum log Bollywood Mai teek hooo… South mai aakee udhar ka mahol Karab Matt karna 🥵🥵”

What are your thoughts on Karanvir Bohra’s newest avatar and fashion sense? Let us know in the comments.

