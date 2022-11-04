Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant’s catfight has been making headlines from past some time. The two actresses have been arguing over filmmaker Sajid Khan ever since he entered Bigg Boss 16 house. It all began when Rakhi stood in Sajid’s support and slammed Sherlyn for accusing him of false allegations. However, their catfight has now taken an ugly turn so much so that they have been calling each other names.

After Chopra said Sawat “31-kilo ka makeup lagati hai. Har mahine boyfriends aur husband’s badalti hai,” she has yet again made shocking allegations on her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a new video, speaking to a section of media, Sherlyn Chopra bashed the actress and said, “Rakhi Sawant Kya karti hai? Woh luxury hotels mein jaa kar, private events karti hai, aur karwati bhi hai. Aur kya karti hai? Subscription par boyfriend aur husband banati hai. Uske baad kya karti hai? Ek aadh saal mein, un baadhe ke boyfriends aur husbands ko itna choos choos ke kangaal karti hai ke bechare bhaag jaate hai. Yeh hai uski asliyat.”

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t help but make a fun of the catfight. Commenting on it a user wrote, “Jaisa rakhi ne bola tha 2 kilo makeup or saree pehenke aagyi Vaise hi abhi bhi baithi hai,” while another wrote, “Maza aarah hai cat fight dekhne me.” “Pls Sab quite ho kar sune guys abhi rakhi ka bhi jwab aane wala hai,” read a third comment. Watch the video which is shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sherlyn Chopra’s response came after Rakhi Sawant called her p*rn star. She told a section of media, “Look at this, Sherlyn Chopra is a p*rn star. You will find her such pictures and seductive videos only. She runs a se*tortion racket where she seduces and then blackmails powerful individuals”.

“Sherlyn was caught in a prostitution racket in Alibaug and she often extorts money from Infulentials after seducing them, from head to toe she is filled with surgery and she is talking about me,” said the controversial queen.

Coming back, where do you think Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra’s catfight is heading? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more juicy gossips and updates.

Must Read: Did You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Began Dating At The Age Of 13, Father Boney Kapoor Reveals Details!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram