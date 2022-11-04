Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday created a lot of buzz on social media as fans around the world wished him and shared their love for the star. Moreover, the superstar even unveiled a new promo for his upcoming film Pathaan on his birthday. The promo took the fans by surprise.

As expected, the thriller-loaded teaser broke the internet in no time. The slick entertainer has amped the curiosity of cinephiles after some netizens came up with an interesting fan theory over a dialogue from the Siddharth Anand directorial’s trailer and linked it to the 2019 film War.

As per netizens, there’s a possible and direct connection between Pathaan and War. A scene from the 2019 film is now going viral on the internet. In the scene, Hrithik Roshan who plays the role of Kabir tells his senior Colonel Sunil Luthra (Ashutosh Rana) that Khalid’s (Tiger Shroff) father Major Abdur Rehmani turned traitor and had killed his “buddy” and “partner”.

On the other hand, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer action adventure film teaser opened by indicating that the superstar essaying the protagonist was presumed dead. Therefore, this has sparked speculations on the internet that Kabir’s buddy and partner was none other than Pathaan.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Hmm so Tiger War and Pathaan are interlinked. makes sense spy universe.. https://t.co/kmhoXDrW36 — rani (@junglibilli_RS) November 2, 2022

Seems like #Pathan is the father of #TigerShroff and friend of #HrithikRoshan in WAR. If you have watched #War then you have to watch #Pathaan. Kya aisa hi hai ya different hai?#PathaanTeaser #SRK — अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) November 3, 2022

I think They hinted About Pathaan in WAR 🤔 what do you guys think ??

Bcz as from #PathaanTeaser we know that #Pathaan has been missing since last 3 years. What do you guys think about this scene ?? #War #SpyUniverse #HrithikRoshan #ShahRukhKhan #PathaanMovie pic.twitter.com/dCQjvMXGCG — Faraz sayyed (@farazsayyed16) November 3, 2022

As for Pathaan, Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film as Tiger, and John Abraham will be the villain. Deepika Padukone will also play an important role in the film. Siddharth Anand’s directorial is all set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2023.

Apart from this film, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha.

