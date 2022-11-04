Pathaan 2 Is Happening? Shah Rukh Khan Hints At A Possible Sequel Saying “Aap Log Dua Karo Ki Sequel Ban Jaaye”

On November 2 – the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, the makers of Pathaan unveiled the trailer of his much-awaited film. Produced by YRF, this action-thriller marks SRK’s return as the lead actor on the big screen since Aanand L. Rai’s Zero (2018). While Khan has an exciting lineup at the moment he made his b’day even more special for his fans by revealing his hopes for Pathaan 2.

That’s right. While interacting with fans on Wednesday, the Badshah of Bollywood asked fans to pray for the success of his film co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Read on to know what he said.

During a special fan interaction organized on his birthday in Bandra, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the possibility of Pathaan 2. SRK – while interacting with fans at the event named ‘The SRK Day’, asked his fans to pray for the success of the soon-to-release Siddharth Anand directorial.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Aap log dua karo ki Pathaan ka sequel ban jaaye. (Please pray that we get to make the sequel of Pathaan). I hope everybody likes it. All of us have worked hard on the film. And for Deepika (Padukone), John (Abraham), Siddharth Anand and Adi (Aditya Chopra), I wish you’ll pray that the film is so good and comes out with the second part, so we can quickly start working on the sequel.”

On the work front, SRK who was last seen in a cameo appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra will soon feature in and as Pathaan. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film is set to hit screens this Republic Day weekend – January 25, 2023.

Besides the Siddharth Anand directorial, King Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Shah Rukh Khan will also reprise his role as Pathaan in the upcoming Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif action-thriller Tiger 3.

Do you want a Pathaan 2? Let us know in the comments below.

