Milind Soman has gained immense love and fame over the years in the entertainment industry for being a fitness enthusiast and for bold choices in life- be it marrying a girl way younger than him to posting n*de photos of himself online.

Milind Soman received a breakthrough in his career after he featured in the 1995 music video Made In India. He even became a part of many advertisements over the years along with appearing in Bollywood and regional films and web series including 16 December, Do Paise Ki Dhoop, Chaar Aane Ki Baarish, Nakshatra, Jodi Breakers, India’s Next Top Model, Four More Shots Please!, among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Milind Soman celebrates his birthday today, he made a shocking revelation in an interaction with journalist Barkha Dutt about how he left the film Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar midway because he wasn’t served breakfast on time.

According to an Indian Express report, he revealed that he was cast to play the role of Shekhar Malhotra in the film which was eventually essayed by Deepak Tijori. He went on to narrate the incident and revealed that he wasn’t served breakfast and when he demanded to be served some, he was told that everyone will eat later.

Soman said, “I threw my bicycle saying ‘where’s my breakfast?’ They offered me nothing. I was not at home, I was at the mercy of the production for food.”

Milind Soman also revealed that he left the sets thereafter to never return while asserting that what he was doing was more important than featuring in a big movie. While stating that he had no regrets even after the film became a massive hit, he added, “It was not important to me at that time. What was important for me was that I should be happy doing what I am doing, and if I am not, then it doesn’t work.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: Thank God: Producer Deepak Mukut Talks About Disastrous Box Office Of Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer, “Always Knew That This Wasn’t A Blockbuster…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram