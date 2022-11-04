Thank God starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu this Diwali. None of the films worked at the box office but it was Ajay and Sid’s film which was a non-performer right from day 1. Now, none other than the producer of the film, Deepak Mukut has opened up about the failure. So keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, the Indra Kumar directorial was believed to work with the family audience considering its light-hearted theme. In the past, Indra Kumar‘s brand of comedy had been well-received by the masses. But this time, he failed miserably to make anyone laugh. The effect was clearly seen as the film made just a little over 30 crores at the box office despite enjoying the Diwali holidays.

Now, talking to Hindustan Times, Deepak Mukut spoke about Thank God’s failure. He said, “We expected the film to do middling, above-average business. I always knew that this was not a blockbuster but it was a good film, in my mind, a clean comedy with the power to draw an audience. So we hoped to draw in the family audience.”

Deepak Mukut further added that Thank God did get affected due to some religious controversies before its release. “In the end, it’s the content that either works or doesn’t. That is what matters. So these controversies affect but not a lot. Yes, some effect is there because one person says something and people who think like them do get affected by that. Then these reactions can multiply,” the producer added.

Meanwhile, speaking about Thank God’s box office run, the film is a complete washout in the international market too.

