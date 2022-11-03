Legendary Indian all-rounder and former skipper of the 1983 World Cup winning squad – Kapil Dev will be again seen in a cameo appearance after the sports drama ’83’. This time in the upcoming film ‘Double XL’.

Recently, a special screening of the ‘Double XL’, headlined by Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, was organised in Mumbai. Kapil Dev graced the event along with his wife Romi Bhatia. After the screening, Romi praised the film and spoke about the insensitive comments she received when she was about to get married to the cricketer.

Praising the actresses, Romi Bhatia told them: “You girls have lived my life. When I met him, I was the size you girls portrayed on screen. When we got engaged people would say, ‘he is marrying that aunty’ (sic).”