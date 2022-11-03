On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday occasion, his one of the most iconic movies Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Kajol, Amrish Puri, and others, was re-released on the big screens. King Khan’s massive fandom celebrated their favourite superstar’s birthday by watching the film once again at the theatres. The videos went viral on the internet, and we can hear all the cheers and hoots for the iconic scenes. However, do you know how much it earned on its re-release? Scroll below to find out!

Shah Rukh and Kajol’s DDLJ was first released back in 1995, directed by Aditya Chopra and backed by Yash Chopra, ever since its release, the film has received a lot of appreciation and love from the audience. From the iconic train sequence to the amazing music score to Raj-Simran’s (SRK-Kajol) chemistry – everything was brewed perfectly to make DDLJ.

Now as per media reports, on its re-release day, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge grossed a massive number at the box office. If reports are to be believed then, according to a report in DNA, it stated that on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday (2nd November, Wednesday), DDLJ minted Rs 23 lakh. The film was distributed among limited multiplexes across the country, including PVR, Inox and Cinepolis.

Shah Rukh Khan is called the ‘King Khan’ of Bollywood for a reason among the many, and that is for his humble and down-to-earth nature. He enjoys a massive fanbase who love and adore and worship the actor with all of their heart and on November 2, it proved once again that SRK still rules over all of our hearts.

Check out the viral videos on Twitter that showed how much the audience went crazy when their superstar came on the big screens:

watching the most iconic film at maratha mandir. the dream is fulfilled❤️ you are the greatest ever sir. love you @iamsrk #DDLJ #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/DKHpGIi50k — ¨ (@mizsayani) November 1, 2022

Happiest birthday to @iamsrk ! Watched his iconic film #DDLJ in the cinema hall today 👏🏼! What a performer pic.twitter.com/a90uExgRli — Saloni Singh (@IamSaloniSingh) November 2, 2022

DDLJ – the most popular film in the history of Indian Cinema & these shouts are witness of that LEGACY.!!! The Atmosphere 🔥🔥#HappyBirthdaySRK #Pathaan #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #PathaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/GxcRFg236x — Arijit ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ (@ISRKzBeliever) November 2, 2022

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan gave a big surprise to his fandom by sharing the most anticipated movie, Pathaan’s teaser. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from it, SRK also has a pipeline of projects as he is returning to screens after 4 years. He will be next seen in Jawan by Atlee and Dunki.

Well, are you excited to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen in a new avatar?

