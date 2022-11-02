It was yet another wonderful day for Kantara (Hindi) as collections stayed on to be ultra steady. On Monday, the film had collected 2.30 crores and then on Tuesday too the numbers stayed steady with no drop whatsoever. The collections held on well at 2.30 crores and while these stay on to bigger than Thank God, the gap with Ram Setu is also getting reduced on a daily basis.

The film has been staying over the 2 crores mark which is reminding of the kind of trending that Pushpa (Hindi) has seen. That film was still far more commercial in appeal as far as all-India market is concerned and hence had gone past the 100 crores mark.

However, still this Rishab Shetty film is pacing up well and now a total in excess of 70 crores is looking like a possibility as well, which is superb and qualifies it to be a superhit.

So far, the film has collected 47.55 crores and tomorrow it will cross the 50 crores milestone. This is a kind of film that will go on and on for many more days since there is no event film arriving in between, and hence screens and shows would be retained well.

