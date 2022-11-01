It was a very low week one (first 7 days) total for Thank God as it just about went past the 30 crores mark. On Monday, the film saw an expected drop as it came down to mere 1.50 crores*. On Friday, the film had collected 3.30 crores at the box office so a number like this was always on the cards. The film will now keep collecting in a similar range right till Thursday and then from Friday onwards it would see a huge drop again due to arrival of close to half a dozen new releases.

Currently, Thank God stands at 30.75 crores* and ideally this should have been the first three days number even in the minimal case scenario. However, it’s quite clear that the Indra Kumar directed drama has been rejected by the audiences. A core reason for this is that the film was devoid of ample humor, something that had actually made Total Dhamaal, the last offering which came from the Indra Kumar-Ajay Devgn ‘jodi’, a big hit at the box office. With a multi-starcast set up to it, the film had done business by going past the 150 crores mark.

Of course, in today’s time to reach a number like this would be akin to doing blockbuster business. However, even if half of that would have come up with this film with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, it would have been considered a good enough number since 75 crores is a privilege when seen in context of box office today. Unfortunately, the film’s lifetime total would be further 50% of that and at best it would find itself in 38-40 crores range.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

