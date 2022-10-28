Ram Setu vs Thank God Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Diwali has come up with a double bonanza this time. Both Akshay Kumar’s film and Ajay Devgn starrer released this festival with much fanfare. However, it seems both films aren’t performing up to the mark.

Indra Kumar’s fantasy comedy-drama created quite a buzz on social media and was released amidst high expectations. The film managed to open with 8.10 crores- a contrast to the expectation of at least in the 10-12 crores range at the box office. Khiladi Kumar’s film had a better start as compared to Ajay’s film and rake up double-digit numbers on opening day.

Ram Setu managed to bring in 15.25 crores against the expectations of Rs 12-14 crores on opening day. However, the film has since been on a downward trend after the opening day. In fact, none of the films managed to take full advantage of the back-to-back festive holidays. Both films managed to do decent business during the Diwali festival.

Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra’s film only managed to bring in 4.15 crores on Thursday whereas the Akshay Kumar starrer collected 8.75 crores*. As per early trends coming in, Indra Kumar’s film has collected 7 to 7.50 cr while Thank God raked in 2.90-3.40 cr on day 4.

Going by the audience reception and the dwindling collection for both films, it would be interesting to see how much will both films earn in their first weekend. What do you think? Do let us know.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

