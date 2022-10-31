Another day and another achievement for the film, The Legend of Maula Jatt featuring Fawad Khan. Ever since the release of the film, it has been garnering love and applause all across the globe, and now another feather has been added to the cap. As per reports, the film has crossed the lifetime business of SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR in the UK. Read below to get the scoop!

The Legend of Maula Jatt is directed by Bilal Lashari. This Punjabi-language movie is a remake of Yunus Malik’s 1979 classic movie Maula Jatt. The film also stars Mahira Khan apart from Fawad Khan.

A few hours back, the official Instagram page of the movie The Legend of Maula Jatt shared the good news with its fans and followers. In a picture text post, the makers of the film claimed that they have surpassed the lifetime business of SS Rajamouli‘s directorial RRR (which has become a benchmark movie) in the UK within just 17 days since its release. Sharing it, they captioned the post, “Another day, another achievement! The Legend of Maula Jatt beats the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2022, RRR’s lifetime business in just 17 days in UK! 🎊”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Legend of Maula Jatt (@maulajattofficial)

While a major group of people applauded for the film’s success, there was another group of people who tried to remind the makers of The Legend of Maula Jatt that SS Rajamouli’s RRR has grossed more than 1000 crores worldwide at the box office. One of them wrote, “Rrr worldwide:1144 crs. Maula jatt: 127 crs Comparision krna tha to dhang se hi krlete 🤣🤣🤣 sirf uk kyun?” Another comment on the post can be read as, “U even know the lifetime collection of RRR u ignorant PR team 1127 crores INR Pakistani me around 2500 crore Rupees.”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Have you watched the film yet? Let us know in the comments!

