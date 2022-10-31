There were added footfalls evidenced on Sunday for Ram Setu as 7.25 crores more came in. This is a shocking decline when compared to Saturday. It would have been good had the film managed to score in double digits since Sunday was the last day when it could have done that all over again in its lifetime run.

Now that it hasn’t happened, the following best single-day figure could well come to 4 crores and that would be on next Sunday.

The film has now collected 56 crores and there is one more day to go before the first week is through (it had released on Tuesday). There will of course be a drop in footfalls tomorrow though one expects that it’s not more than 50%. That would allow it to touch the 3 crores mark at least. Once that turns out to be the case, the film would come within 60 crores in total. Post that it would be about how much more does it collect in weekdays to come and it looks like overall, 10 crores more would be accumulated between Monday and Thursday.

There is going to be a flurry of releases in the coming week and while more than half a dozen Hindi films are slated for release, the most notable of them all are Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL. Incidentally, it’s the Dhadak ‘jodi’ of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor who are bringing up a film apiece. As for Katrina Kaif, she would be seen exactly one year after Sooryavanshi. Each of these films would be seeing a good to decent count of screens been reserved for them, which means Ram Setu would have some competition to contend with as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

