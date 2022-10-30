After taking an opening of 2.46 crores (excluding paid previews) at the Indian box office, Top Gun: Maverick had ended its lifetime run at 35 crores. Now Kantara [Hindi], which started much lesser at 1.27 crores, has managed to surpass the total of this Tom Cruise starrer on Saturday. The film currently stands at 38.45 crores and from today onwards more and more films would be left behind with the next big target being 41.49 crores total of Ek Villain Returns.

The film is continuing to find audiences and the good news is that now even North is waking up to it. On Saturday, there were houseful shows witnessed at certain centers where otherwise it was finding lesser footfalls when compared to south and Maharashtra, where it’s doing its best business even in Hindi. However, with Delhi and Gurgaon also joining the party, there is a promise of sustained run for a few more weeks.

This can well be seen from the fact that Saturday collections stood at 4.10 crores and that’s a good total indeed for the film which is currently in its third week. The fact that Diwali releases haven’t really gone on a rampage has helped this dubbed Kannada film which has not just managed to retain screens and shows for itself but also fetched audience attention. Today, the film could well have taken a shot at the 3 crores mark but just like last Sunday, there would be an impact felt due to the T20 match between India and South Africa.

