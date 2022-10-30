It was a low Saturday for Thank God as things just didn’t get better for Thank God. The film had as it is come down to lower levels on Friday when just 3.30 crores had come in. There was no real target set for Saturday post that since it was more about survival than growth, and hence currently it’s all about going with the flow.

That’s exactly what’s happening currently, what with Saturday numbers emerging as mere 4 crores*. The film will just manage some kind of numbers today as well though post that a steep fall is on the cards from Monday onwards. Simply put, the Ajay Devgn starrer has failed big time at the box office and in this case one can’t even say that it would have been better off had it released straight on OTT. Reason being that this film was designed as a big screen family entertainer and from the release timing perspective too, it was best suited for a Diwali arrival.

It is just unfortunate that first and foremost the end product itself was not really the kind that would have warranted ample laughs at theatres. Secondly, it’s becoming more & more difficult for films to survive in theatres, unless the reports are good to excellent. The moment mixed reports come in and something gets even into the average bracket, the collections begin to dwindle in a much bigger way than it used to be during pre-pandemic. This can well be seen from the fact that after playing for five days, the film‘s collections are at mere 25.55 crores*.

