Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God isn’t showing any major turnaround today as the growth has been nominal. The film released in a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, which is obviously affecting its box office run. Let’s now take a look at how the film performed today i.e. on day 5.

The film was released at the start of the week. Considering the Diwali holidays, it was a good move but the content didn’t really back up the move. Word-of-mouth has been average among the family audience, due to which no promising numbers were seen in the first 4 days. Now, even on day 5, the film couldn’t pick up much and just witnessed a slight bump.

As per the early trends flowing in, Thank God is closing its day 5 between 3.70-4.10 crores. It’s a slight growth compared to yesterday’s 3.30 crores, but a much bigger jump was expected considering the Saturday factor. The overall collection now stands between 25.25-25.65 crores and it’s disappointing. Tomorrow, the film will again show a jump in collections and that’s it. The game is pretty much over now.

Thank God is now heading towards a box office disappointment as from Monday onwards, the film will witness bigger drops. It’s sad to see such a thing happening to a Diwali release starring someone like Ajay Devgn.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, Thank God also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Seema Pahwa, Urmilla Kothare and Kanwaljeet Singh in key roles.

