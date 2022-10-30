SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR is running in theatres in Japan. Though it has earned an impressive box office collection over there, the numbers could have been better considering its reception across the globe and promotional hype. The latest we hear is that the film might fail in surpassing the numbers of Prabhas’ Saaho and Rajamouli’s own Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Keep reading to know more.

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer put on a mammoth global collection of 1144 crores gross in its theatrical run. Not just that, the love and appreciation it has been receiving from the western audience, filmmakers and media is way beyond expectations. People over there gave standing ovations, demanding special screenings and whatnot. Considering such hype, the film is actually not performing up to its brand in Japan.

As per the report in TrackTollywood.com, RRR earned a total of 5 crores (in INR) at the Japanese box office in the first week. Yes, it’s a good total but as we said above, it’s not matching the film’s standards. In fact, in the lifetime run, the film might fail in surpassing Prabhas’ Saaho (12.50 crores) and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 (16 crores).

Meanwhile, during his promotional spree in Japan to promote RRR, Ram Charan gave a heartwarming speech in an auditorium full of Japanese fans. Ram spoke about how endearing the love and support from Japanese fans have been and how he feels like he is in his homeland. “You guys are so warm that I feel like we are in India. I wish every actor in the world experiences love and warmth,” he said.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

