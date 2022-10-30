There was some sort of growth for Ram Setu on Saturday as 7.30 crores came in. The film had collected 6.05 crores on Friday and in order to keep the momentum on right till Sunday so that a double digit score is reached, the film needed to collect at least 8 crores on Saturday. It was seemingly difficult though for the film to reach these levels since there were drops right after the Diwali weekend. Also, one has to take into consideration the fact that footfalls worth over 40 crores revenue at the box office had already been evidenced at the theatres.

Currently, the Akshay Kumar starrer stands at 48.75 crores and in the process it has gone past the Shamshera lifetime of 43 crores and Raksha Bandhan lifetime of 44.37 crores. As you read this, Bachchhan Paandey lifetime of 50.25 crores has been surpassed as well and with some push in numbers, Laal Singh Chaddha lifetime score of 58.68 crores would be surpassed as well before end of day. Next in line is Samrat Prithviraj lifetime of 68 crores and that number would be crossed as well before the close of week.

That said, expectations from Ram Setu were far bigger. This is a prestigious film and also the best of Akshay Kumar in 2022. In fact had this film been the first to release this year then by all means it would have done far better at the box office. The year so far has anyways been quite weird where even some of the good films have struggled to bring in moolah. Back in 2019, when Akshay Kumar had delivered two double centuries and one big century, Ram Setu would have comfortably joined the list of centuries. One just hopes it covers maximum distance.

