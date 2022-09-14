Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra is breaking all the records at the box office be it on the domestic ground or in the international market. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial can be watched in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, has been backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, among others. SS Rajamouli has given his full support to the film for its Telugu release.

Recently a rumour was rife that Telugu’s one of the most celebrated director SS Rajamouli was paid Rs 10 crores by Karan Johar to support, promote and present Brahmastra in Telugu speaking states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This had made Rajamouli to be the first director in India to get paid such a huge amount to promote a film.

Now, as per Bollywood Hungama, a close source to SS Rajamouli dismissed all the rumours. And slamming it, the source shared, “Rajamouli is very fond of Karan from the time when Baahubali was distributed in Hindi by Dharma productions. Rajamouli agreed to support Brahmastra completely as a goodwill gesture. Where is the question of any money exchanging hands?”

Further the source added that these reports are made to spoil the beautiful friendship between Karan Johar and SS Rajamouli. Brahmastra has crossed 200 crores at the global box office and touched 150 crores at the domestic box office.

Well, the fantasy adventure movie is doing quite a buzz at the box office. What are your thoughts about this rumour on SS Rajamouli? Let us know!

