Brahmastra’s lead pair and real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to enjoy their parenthood journey. And ever since they have announced their pregnancy to the world, they have been leading the headlines every other day. The Highway actress has embraced her pregnancy phase like a queen and has been giving major maternity fashion goals to us.

Now, as Brahmastra hit the box office with humongous and successful numbers, it’s time for Alia and Ranbir Kapoor to enjoy the second celebration. As per reports, Alia Bhatt will have her baby shower at the end of this month. Exciting right?

Now according to a report in Pinkvilla, the soon-to-be dadi and nani, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan are planning Alia Bhatt’s baby shower to be an all girls celebration. Now, the function will feature family and friends from the industry. The guest list that has been confirmed includes, Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Aarti Shetty and Alia Bhatt’s girl gang (childhood friends).

In June, Alia Bhatt had taken to her Instagram handle and had shared two pictures, announcing her pregnancy news to the world. In the first photo, Alia and Ranbir can be seen looking at their sonography monitor, whereas in the next picture, there was a lion family with a cub. Along with it, she wrote, “Our baby coming soon.” A while back, Alia Bhatt had gone to Italy with Ranbir Kapoor for their babymoon and after returning from there, they had started promoting for Brahmastra.

Well, we can’t wait to see Alia in her full grown baby bump and pregnancy glow. What about you? Let us know!

