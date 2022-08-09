Neetu Kapoor is royalty in herself. The yesteryear’s actor returned to the silver screen with JugJugg Jeeyo after husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s death in 2020. The actress has a full-fledged role in JJJ alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. The film did quite well at the box office. That apart, Neetu Kapoor is also hosting the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors where she’s seen sharing the panel with Nora Fatehi and Master Marzi. During her shooting, we often see the actress giving major fashion goals.

Right from saree to suits and epic westernised outfits and designer couture, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress is leaving her fans awestruck every time she steps out.

We recently got our hands on a few photos of Neetu Kapoor that saw her exuding royalty in an altogether different manner. For one of her appearances on Dance Deewane Juniors, in June, the actress looked like a queen in a green saree. The actress opted for a floral green organza saree which has hand-painted Pista Phool flowers on an emerald green pure silk organza saree enhanced with hand embroidered gota. Neetu Kapoor paired her look with a white pearl rani haar, which has a Kundan drop at the bottom.

To pair her organza saree look, Neetu Kapoor opted for nude makeup while letting her eye to all the talking. Keeping her hair side swept, she wore a floral hair piece on right side. Neetuji rounded off her look with pearl drop earrings and a matching bracelet in accessories.

Check out her look below:

On the personal front, Neetu Kapoor is currently enjoying the best phase of her life. After bringing, Alia Bhatt home, the actress will soon become a grandma. The Raazi actress along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, who got married in April, is expecting baby no 1.

