Ananya Panday is one of the most stylish Gen Z stars in Bollywood. Be it her gym looks, airport looks or red carpet appearances, the diva never fails to impress us with her fashion sense. She’s currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda and has been giving us back to back fashion goals. Yesterday, she donned a denim corset flaunting her cleavage subtly and this would be a perfect pick for your next date night outfit. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Ananya is quite popular on social media with over 23 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be really active there and often shares stories, reels and pictures of herself giving a glimpse of her personal and professional life on the photo-sharing platform. Talking about her latest fashionable look, Panday looked pretty as ever in a corset look.

If there’s one fashion trend that’s not going anywhere anytime soon is corsets. You can literally pair it with baggy jeans, shorts or trousers and will make a bold statement with your style. From Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria, Samantha Prabhu to now Ananya Panday, Bollywood divas have also been going over this look of late.

Ananya Panday wore a pretty denim corset by Polite Society flaunting her cleavage subtly and paired it with off-white coloured cargo pants. The corset also had adjusting strings in the front.

The Liger actress accessorised her look with gold statement minimalistic jewellery and went for subtle glam with just pink hues on eyes and lips with gloss. She kept her tresses open with middle-parting and finished off her look with white pointy boots.

Now, if you’ve a special date night coming in with someone special, this chic corset look would fit the bill perfectly.

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday’s latest corset look? Tell us in the comments below.

