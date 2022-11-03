After staying at 2.30 crores on both Monday and Tuesday, Kantara (Hindi) had a nominal drop on Wednesday as 2.05 crores came in. Even if this was the Tuesday number, the trend wouldn’t have been bad and here such collections are coming on Wednesday which shows the kind of hold that the film is having at select centres where it’s running.

The film is now neck to neck with Ram Setu while Thank God has been left far behind. Even Black Adam is not collecting as much, which means Kantara (Hindi) is now the No. 1 choice of the audience as its footfalls are the best among all. Even when the Rishab Shetty film had started decently and collected well for its first 20 crores, it had seemed like at best it would get into the 25-30 crores zone. However, the real pick-up happened post that when the Diwali season came and ever since then there had been no looking back for the dramatic action entertainer.

Standing at 49.60 crores, the film would have crossed the 50 crores mark as you read this. It’s one of the select dubbed films to achieve this feat where the list is dominated by the likes of Baahubali series, Pushpa, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. Superhit.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

