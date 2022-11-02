Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is doing phenomenal business at the box office. In India alone, the film has done a business of over 200 crores and soon will cross 250 crores. Speaking about the worldwide numbers, it has become the latest entrant of the 300 crore club and below is all you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, the film released in theatres on 30th September. Initially, it was only the original Kannada version playing in theatres. Afterwards, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions were released in theatres. As of now, the film has turned out to be highly successful in all languages and is contributing some huge numbers.

As per the latest update, Kantara has made a whopping collection of 242 crores nett or 285.56 crores gross in 33 days in India (inclusive of all languages). In overseas, the film has made earnings of 22 crores gross so far. Overall, the worldwide collection stands at a gigantic 307.56 crores gross at the box office. It has become the only Kannada film to cross 300 crores globally after KGF Chapter 2.

Kantara is yet to slow down and it won’t be a surprise if it crosses 350 crores sooner than expected. The shows for the film have been increased in several places in India, so more surprising numbers will continue to come.

Helmed by Rishab Shetty himself, Kantara also stars Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in key roles. Reportedly, the film is made on a controlled budget of 16 crores.

