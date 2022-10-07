American crime drama Breaking Bad is considered to be one of the greatest TV series of all time. The show takes you into a gripping world of chemistry, drugs, family, and insanity. It has a massive fan following across the globe. Even Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also the biggest fan of the series.

The crime drama follows a chemistry teacher (played by Bryan Cranston) who gets diagnosed with cancer and to be able to leave his family with enough money to live well after him, he decides to cook and sell meth in his city. Things then go out of hand and he has to deal with one adversary after another. The show keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout.

Back in 2013, when Shah Rukh Khan watched Breaking Bad he was hooked on it. He even tweeted, “Breaking Bad time. Packet of chips, bed, cola, and nothing comes between me and ‘if u don’t know me, ur best course is to tread carefully”.

Breaking Bad time. Packet of chips,bed, cola and nothing comes between me and 'if u dont know me, ur best course is to tread carefully' — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2013

Not just that, the superstar even wanted to make the critically acclaimed TV series into a Bollywood film. Talking to Indian Express, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I want to make it into a movie. As a series, it is too evolved to come on Indian television. The Indian audience won’t be accepting of meth, drugs, and the mafia. But the story of a man who is going to die and take a chance to save his family is a good premise for a feature film. I have asked some people who have said that they would get me the rights. I am at that age when it will be interesting to take up such a role.”

When asked who will play Walter White, superstar Shah Rukh Khan replied without even a sliver of humility “Great films don’t work without me, darling!”

