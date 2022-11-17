Deepika Padukone looked fresh as a daisy as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today and not just normal people but also celebrities are obsessing over the oversized currently. The actress was spotted wearing loose white pants that she paired with a turtleneck pullover and an oversized blazer and looked pretty as ever in the same. But her recent spotting didn’t go well with the netizens who are now trolling her on social media while also dragging her husband and actor Ranveer Singh in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Deepika is super popular on social media with over 70 million followers on Instagram. The beauty recently launched her skincare named 82°E and has been promoting the same on the photo-sharing site and fans are going gaga over it. Now coming back to the topic, DP was spotted earlier today at the Mumbai airport and looked her stylish best as usual.

Deepika Padukone was seen wearing chic loose trousers that she paired with turtle high neck pullover and a blue blazer to finish off the look. She styled her outfit with a cool pair of shoes and accessorised the look with a Louis Vuitton bag and sunglasses.

Take a look at her video below:

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ranveer ke saath rehke dipika ka bhi dressing sense kharab ho gaya hai😂😂 lagta hai galti se ranveer ke pahen liye.” Another user commented, “Lgta h ranveer ka coat 🧥dal liya h madam ne😂😂” A third user commented, “Ranveer ne kaha hoga baby ye kpde and shoes mujhe aa ni rhe dipika like lao main pehen lu😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Deepika Padukone on social media while also dragging her husband Ranveer Singh in the comments section? Tell us in the space below.

