Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 and went on to become one of the most prominent actors in Hindi cinema today. He has given several commercially successful films like Luka Chuppi, Akaash Vaani, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Love Aaj Kal, among others.

He was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the film went on to become a blockbuster. There is no doubt he is among the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and enjoys luxurious things in life. Let’s take a look at his net worth and what contributes to it.

Kartik Aaryan’s Net Worth

As per CA Knowledge reports, the actor’s net worth is estimated to be Rs 46 Crore, which includes his remuneration of Rs 5 to 7 crore per film. He also endorses brands like Boat, Oppo, Emami, Fair and Handsome, Veet Men, Armani Exchange Watches, ITC Engage among others.

A Plush Apartment in Versova

Kartik Aaryan is a proud owner of a plush apartment in the Versova area of Mumbai. The actor has shared several glimpses of his house on his social media pages. As per Housing.com, his Versova apartment is worth 1.60 crores. It’s the same apartment where he once lived as a paying guest.

An Automobile Enthusiast

Like many actors, Kartik Aaryan is also a motorhead. He has a fleet of cars in his garage that are worth crores. The actor owns a BMW which he bought in 2017. In 2019, Aaryan even bought a Mini Cooper for his mother since it was his mother’s favourite car. Earlier this year, the actor became a proud owner of one of the most expensive and swanky cars- Lamborghini worth Rs 4.5 crore.

