Kartik Aaryan is the name that hits the headlines every now and then. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s massive success, every director or producer wants him in their films. The actor is currently packed with schedules for his back-to-back upcoming movies, including Freddy, Shehzada, Satya Prem Ki Katha, and maybe a few more. However, currently, there was a rumour rife that it was Kartik Aaryan who decided Freddy’s release to be on OTT. Now, the producer has opened up about the same and rubbished them. Scroll below to find out!

For the unversed, for quite some time there were also some speculations going on that Kartik will feature in Hera Pheri 3 as he has replaced Akshay Kumar in the movie. However, that debacle has been cleared as well.

Now, coming back to Freddy, after Kartik Aaryan served one of the biggest hits of Bollywood, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, everyone thought he would once again grace the big screens with his movies. But it turns out that Freddy will release on an OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. However, there was some gossip that it was Kartik’s idea to release the film on OTT, and for that Ekta Kapoor was also upset.

But in a recent interview with Bollywood Life, producer Jay Shewakramani denied all these rumours and said, “The thing is we started work on Freddy last year, and always had an OTT release in mind. Yes, after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a lot of people questioned us on why we are not bringing Freddy on the big screen. But the film has been designed for OTT from day one. We never planned to bring it on a big screen.”

Talking about how it was to work with Kartik Aaryan, the producer further added in the same conversation, “Working with him is a dream. He is a thorough professional, and he is all there for a film. It is a treat and delight to work with him.”

For those who don’t know, Freddy starring Kartik Aaryan is set to release on December 2, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar. What are your thoughts about this? Let us know!

