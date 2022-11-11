Deepika Padukone is a powerhouse of talent and charisma and there’s no denying that. Apart from her mad acting skills which are brilliant, she has now become a global fashion icon who is serving looks on looks. The beauty arrived in style at an event in the city last night and has shared the pictures of the same look on her Instagram account redefining power-dressing in an all-red suit reclaiming her throne in Bollywood and how. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Deepika is massively popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan-following with over 69 million followers on Instagram. The actress is expanding her base to now Hollywood as well and has become a prominent face in the West with some exclusive brand endorsements in her kitty including Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Levi’s and Adidas to name a few.

Last night, Deepika Padukone attended GQ’s event in Mumbai and was spotted wearing an all-red suit. The Gehraiyaan actress shared her pictures on Instagram with a kissing emoji as her caption.

In the pictures, the actress has worn a red-coloured cut-out bralette that she has paired with a matching power suit including fitted trousers with wide-length at the bottom and an oversized blazer to finish off the look. Deepika Padukone does it again and how!

There’s absolutely no one in the industry who can ace this look with so much perfection. She accessorised her look with Cartier jewellery worn over the sleeves of her blazer and statement rings.

For makeup, DP went for her signature subtle glam with winged eyes with bold eyebrows and nude lips and flaunted her sharp jawline while posing in her ultra glamorous attire. The actress went for a sleek bun for her hairdo and looked phenomenal as ever in it.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, you’re simply breathtaking!

