Kriti Sanon is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film ‘Bhediya’ which also stars Varun Dhawan in a pivotal role. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in prominent roles. Yesterday, Kriti wore a colourful chiffon saree that she paired with a black and white striped bralette blouse that you can take inspiration for your BFFs engagement if you want the limelight on you, ladies. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Kriti is super popular on social media with over 51 million followers on Instagram and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to the fans there. We love her aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed and how colourful it is.

Kriti Sanon was recently spotted wearing a chiffon saree with a colourful twist by designer Ranbir Mukherjee. Her beautiful six yards of elegant saree came with a black and white striped bralette blouse which added more chicness to her entire look.

Kriti Sanon styled her saree with black and white bangles and stud earrings to finish off the look. For makeup, the Bhediya actress went minimalistic with nude tones on her eyes, lips and bold brows.

The actress donned a middle parting messy ponytail to complete her ethnic attire and looked pretty as ever in it. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she captioned it, “Thumkeshwari Saree Spree! 💖🖤🤍💛”

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Her easy-breezy saree has our heart!

If your BFF is getting engaged soon and you still haven’t finalized your outfit for the event, we suggest you pick Kriti Sanon’s colourful saree and look extra glamorous in it.

