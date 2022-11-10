Kiara Advani has become a prominent name in Bollywood and needs no introduction anymore. The actress has proved her acting mettle in showbiz with back to back phenomenal performances including Lust Stories, Shershaah and JugJugg Jeeyo to name a few. Now, Kiara’s new video on social media is going viral where she’s shelling out major Barbie doll vibes in a bodycon mirror-work short dress while proving she’s definitely the next big thing in Bollywood. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Kiara is super popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan-following there with over 25 million followers on Instagram. Her aesthetically pleasing and fashionable Instagram handle can give a run for money to a lot of high-end models and we can’t get enough of her style.

Recently, Tanya Ghavri shared a video of Kiara Advani where she’s posing for the camera in Atelier Zuhra and looking pretty as ever in the same. In the video, Kiara can be seen wearing a bodycon mirror-work short dress in orange colour which also came with a matching sheer cape which was attached to the dress itself.

Kiara Advani’s dress was a one-shoulder dress and she accessorised it with matching statement earrings and a messy ponytail to finish off the look.

For makeup, the beauty opted for soft glam makeup with a dewy look that included loads of highlighter and blush on the cheeks with glossy lips. Take a look at her video below:

She’s definitely going to be the next big thing in Bollywood!

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani’s latest fashion affair? Tell us in the space below.

