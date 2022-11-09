Hina Khan, who rose to fame with the longest-running television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is now expanding herself in different platforms, including digital, OTT, and movies. She also featured in Bigg Boss 9 and was immensely appreciated for her performance. However, apart from her strategies inside the house, her sartorial choices were also used to get discussed among fashion enthusiasts.

Hina has a unique sense of fashion and whenever she steps out in the city, she tries to put her best fashion foot forward. She enjoys a massive fanbase on social media platforms, and her fans admire her for her gorgeous and fashionable looks. Well, she’s quite a fashionista!

A few hours ago, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the photos, she glowed like a royal princess but also gave a boho vibe. Sharing the aesthetic pictures, she captioned them as, “Mirror mirror on the wall 🖤.”

In the pictures, Hina Khan can be seen wearing a beautiful lehenga choli set. She wore a black coloured corset designed choli embellished with mirror-work all over it and paired it with a metallic bronze coloured thigh-slit lehenga. For accessories, she chose something boho and accentuated her look with a gold metallic neckpiece, a few bangles and a unique sleek maang teeka.

For makeup, Hina Khan opted for a light foundation, contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes with soft black smokey shadow, mascara-laden lashes and matte peach lip shade. She kept her soft curly hair open middle-parted.

Her pictures in front of the mirror gave a major ‘sajna hai mujhe sajna ke liye’ vibe. Hina Khan knows how to make heads turn at her after entering a place. She has a sense of fashion, and that shows in her looks in the way she slays. She knows how to carry herself be it in a western outfit or traditional. Did you like her indo-western look? Let us know in the comments!

