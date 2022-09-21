Rihanna started her career by singing and is one of the biggest celebrities in the world at the moment. From singing, she transitioned into acting and is now a full-time entrepreneur owning one of the biggest makeup companies ‘Fenty’ in the world. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when RiRi arrived in a gold Poiret gown at the premiere of her film Ocean’s 8 and accidentally almost exposed her entire b**b but handled the wardrobe malfunction like a queen. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

RiRi is currently embracing motherhood and welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May this year. Ever since then, she has been missing in action on social media and is spending time with her newborn. The beauty enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 135 million followers on Instagram.

Coming back to her wardrobe malfunction, it was in 2018 when Rihanna arrived at the premiere of her film Ocean’s 8 in London. The beauty entrepreneur wore a gold Poiret gown which slipped from one side almost exposing her entire b**b.

Rihanna styled her gown with matching heels and a high bun to finish off the look. She accessorised the look with a clutch and golden hoop earrings.

The Umbrella singer donned her signature shimmery smokey eyes and went with bold red lips to complete the look.

Take a look at her picture below:

The queen arrived and how!

What are your thoughts on Rihanna nailing her wardrobe malfunction like a pro? Tell us in the comments below.

