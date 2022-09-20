Bollywood actress Esha Gupta never leaves a chance to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Time and again we have seen the Aashram actress setting social media on fire with her oh-so-hot photos. Esha enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media. Every time she posts a photo, it goes viral on the web for all the right reasons.

Advertisement

The actress is currently having a gala time in Portugal, and she isn’t missing even a single chance to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Advertisement

After taking the web by storm with her green printed co-ord sets, Esha Gupta has now set Instagram ablaze with her bikini avatar. A while back, while scrolling through Instagram, we came across a hot err the hottest photo of Esha Gupta as she’s seen slaying in a beige bikini. The actress set our mobile screens on fire as she poses in a two-piece dress flaunting her curvaceous body. Hiding her face behind her fans, Esha poses and soaks up in the sun.

Captioning the photo, Esha Gupta wrote, “Still summer somewhere.” Within just two hours of dropping this sensuous photo has already crossed 3 lac and 69 thousand like, while above 3.5 people have dropped comments. Check out her hot avatar below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Commenting on Esha’s bikini photo, Sohail Khan’s estranged wife and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Seema Sajdeh wrote, “Omg gurrlll” while Siddhanth Kapoor said, “That’s like @angelinajolie in her 20’s”, ending it with a fire emoji.

Earlier, the actress was in news for hurting religious sentiments when she had put up a video of her working out with a Shiv Bhajan playing in the background. Esha was trolled for donning the hot avatar while playing Lord Shiva’s devotional song in the backdrop.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Aashram 3 and she received accolades for her performance from one and all.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Sets Major ‘Thirst Traps’ With Her Corset Look Flaunting Her Busty Cleav*ge & We Would Travel ‘Nadiyon Paar’ For Her One Glimpse!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram