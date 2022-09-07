Barbadian singer Rihanna is one of the most well-known American pop stars. She established her status as a s*x symbol in the music industry with her 2007 album Good Girl Gone Bad. The Barbadian singer is now one of the wealthiest female musician who has a staggering 120 million followers on Instagram

Advertisement

RiRi also enjoys a massive fan following throughout the world. In fact, she once landed in trouble because of her fan. Back in 2013, the singer was attacked by an unknown man while she was exiting an exclusive London nightclub The Box with her model pal Cara Delevingne.

Advertisement

Rihanna was forced to seek medical attention after being assaulted by a crazed fan. The man had hurled a bottle of Lucozade at the singer which caused the latter to fall over while shouting something about Chris Brown. Her bodyguard’s leg was also said to have been injured as he attempted to catch her attacker.

MediaTakeOut.com report quoted a source as saying, “The bottle caused Rihanna to stumble into a metal drate – and slice opens her leg. Rihanna‘s bodyguard immediately went after the crazed fan but hurt his leg going after the subject. Rih’s guard was taken to a London hospital for treatment, and the mad man is still on the loose.”

For the unversed, RiRi and Chris Brown were said to be dating at that time. Brown was reportedly hurt after learning about the incident. Contact Music report cited a source saying, “It’s f**ked up someone would do that to Rihanna, and mention Chris in the same sentence. He’s hurt over stuff like that. He loves Rihanna, that’s his girl and he doesn’t want anybody messing with her like that. All Chris wants out of the whole situation is to make sure Rihanna is okay and she is – so that’s the most important. Chris doesn’t know exactly what happened, but RiRi told him she was cool with all this drama. People are crazy out there and try to f**k with people just because they’re a ‘celebrity.’ They need to get a life.”

For more updates on Hollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence Asks, “I Get Paid Less Because Of My Vag*na?” As She Talks About Pay Disparity In Hollywood & Two Miscarriages

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram