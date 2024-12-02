While awaiting his federal trial in custody, the disgraced rapper, Sean Diddy Combs, has been hit with multiple lawsuits, and several people have stepped forward to expose the troubling aspects of his life, further complicating his situation.

Now, amid all the controversies, a 15-year-old video featuring Combs on The Ellen DeGeneres Show has reemerged, garnering renewed attention after a freshly filed lawsuit against him.

Sean Diddy Combs Defended Chris Brown Following an Incident With Rihanna

In the video, Ellen asked Combs why he hosted Chris Brown and Rihanna at his Miami home following Brown’s altercation with his then-girlfriend. “I’m the type of person that I don’t cast a stone, don’t cast a judgment on anybody,” Combs said.

“So, if a friend, or friends, ask me for a favor, then I’m going to be there for a favor as long as I know that the energy of the favor is positive for two people to sit down and talk about a situation that they’re in,” he continued.

However, DeGeneres quickly reminded Combs that it is never acceptable to hit a woman, and although the rapper agreed, it was likely against his will.

Combs contended that the public was unaware of Brown’s complete circumstances with Rihanna, suggesting that it was essential for everyone to be honest with themselves as adults.

“And people have been in relationships, you know. We know sometimes those relationships get ugly,” he continued. “And sometimes, it doesn’t come out into the forefront like this one. A lot of stones are being thrown, and we don’t know exactly what’s going on.”

Sean Diddy Combs’ Behavior Towards Women Presents a Contrasting Image

This follows the release of leaked footage showing Combs chasing down his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and physically assaulting her. Besides, just this week, former clothing designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles that claimed Combs “dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony,” according to the court documents.

A 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN shows Sean “Diddy” Combs violently grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation in a hotel in California. https://t.co/JrnJhWOaQt pic.twitter.com/xeRBtoGBDV — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024

According to The Mirror, the media mogul’s attorneys denied the claims, saying, “As we have shared previously, anyone has the right to file a lawsuit, regardless of the evidence they may or may not have. Since last year, Ms. Bongolan has intended to sue Mr. Combs and sought legal representation to pursue her claims.”

They added, “Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless,” the statement continued, “He has unwavering faith in the facts and the fairness of the judicial process. The truth will come to light in court, demonstrating that the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit.”

