Kamaal R Khan cannot pass a single day without commenting on Bollywood. He has lately been behind Om Raut directorial Adipurush and has also declared Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan a commercial flop way before its release. KRK is now talking about stardom and claims Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra are the next set of superstars. Scroll below for more details.

As most know, Bollywood is facing a tough time in terms of its releases. There’s been a lot of negativity and boycott trends which many claim, has led to the failure of films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Ram Setu, Thank God among others at the box office. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan are struggling to deliver a successful movie.

KRK on his Twitter handle wrote, “Bollywood is lucky to get 3 future super stars @TheAaryanKartik @SidMalhotra and @iTIGERSHROFF to replace oldies like #SRK #Aamir etc. But they must choose good films in the future. #Varun #Ayushmann #John are finished. So Bollywood needs 5 more talented actors immediately.”

As expected, this irked the respective fans of Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and John Abraham, who began trolling KRK in the comment section.

A user reacted, “Sir pehle tho ap karthik ko b ni mante the Aur Srk Last of ye stars ha no one could replace him”

Another wrote, “Indeed Siddharth is a good actor but he can’t replace SRK!!”

A viewer questioned, “What ! Suddenly you are praising Sid.. but why?”

“Dear mr KRK have u watched pathan trailer..SRK always comes back hard with surprises,” another responded.

