Abhishek Bachchan is known to have the greatest sense of humour. The actor makes headlines every time he arrives at an event and gives the most epic and hilarious responses. More than anything else the Bol Bachchan actor has often spoken about the pressure that comes with him being Bollywood’s Shehanshaah Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s son.

The actor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming web show Breath: Into The Shadows.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan appeared in an interview where he was asked if would ever want to disassociate himself with his family – Bachchan Parivaar and re-launch himself with a new name. When the host Baradwaj Rangan of Galatta Plus asked AB, “Would you want to put yourself in a time machine, go back, erase all public photographs of you and your father together, and enter the industry as Abhishek Sharma?” He gave an epic answer and said he looks up to them, but professionally.

Abhishek Bachchan said on the show, “I would never do that, I’ve never felt the need to do that either. For me, the greatest pride comes from the fact that I’m my parents’ son. Professionally as well. I look upon the responsibility of being my parents’ son very differently from how the world perceives it… For me, I look at it as the responsibility to carry forth the family’s legacy… I’ve never looked at it as a burden, or an albatross around my neck. I’ve looked at it as a huge, huge privilege and an honour, and I wake up every morning wanting to do good service to that.”

“If, after 22 years, you still feel the need to bring up a comparison, then fair enough. My approach is that you’re comparing me to the best, so I’m evidently doing something right,” added Abhishek Bachchan further.

Earlier, on daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast Shweta Bachchan was heard saying that he’s okay with her parents – Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan – being trolled and criticized but her ‘blood boils’ when Abhishek Bachchan gets compared to his illustrious parents.

