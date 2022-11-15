Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal starrer Hera Pheri is making waves for all the right reasons. It all started when the veteran actor took to social media to confirm that Kartik Aaryan will be entering the Hera Pheri. Later, things began to make headlines when it was reported that Aaryan is likely to step into Akki’s shoes and might portray the iconic Raju character in the film. But did you know before the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan were a part of the film?

For the unversed, in May 2015, the makers and actors had come together to announce the 3rd instalment of the Hera Pheri and it was also attended by the Dostana actors.

Earlier during the film announcement event of Hera Pheri, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham had confirmed being the duplicate ‘Raju Khabri’ in the third instalment- which clearly indicated the Dostana duo had replaced Akshay Kumar. However, things went South when the film got shelved and these actors disassociated themselves from the film.

Amid reports of Kartik Aaryan joining the Hera Pheri franchise made headlines, an old video of John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan from the launch event has re-surfaced on the web. In this 2015’s video, the actor duo is seen confirming coming on board and signing Hera Pheri 3. The video was shared by NewsJ in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by फिल्मी NEWJ (@filmynewj)

For the unversed, the film which was titled Hera Pheri 3- Based on True Story, was supposed to be held by Phir Hera Pheri director Neeraj Vora who passed away in 2017. However, in 2016, Jr Bachchan revealed that he won’t star in Hera Pheri 3 as things didn’t work out.

Recently, Akshay Kumar graced the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit event and addressed the news of his quitting the franchise. He told the host, “Hera Phera has been a part of me and I have good memories about it. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai ki itne saalon se woh film bani nahi matlab uske aage ka part 3. (I am also upset that this film has still not been made, the third part.) We have to dismantle things. We have to start thinking in a different way.”

Akshay Kumar event cited ‘creative differences’ as the reason for his withdrawal from the Hera Pheri franchise.

