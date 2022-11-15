Singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has appeared in Bollywood films like Soorma, Udta Punjab, and Good Newwz, has made quite a fanbase for himself. He is quite active on social media and often makes headlines for his hilarious comments on Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and Gal Gadot Instagram posts.

Now the G.O.A.T of the Punjabi Industry once again made headlines for his witty reply to a journalist who asked him when she would be able to interview him next. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Diljit responded in Punjabi. Scroll down to know more.

Diljit wrote, “Interviews Pasand Ni Mainu Sochi. Bachda Mai Jina Ho Sakey.. Jhuth Bolan Nu Jee Ni Karda Sach Sunn’na Aukha…Society ch Rehna Haley. Sach Nu Aksar Suli Te Hee Tangeya Janda.. Oh, Dimension Haley Open Ni Hoi Mere Lai.”

It loosely translates to, “I don’t like interviews, so I try and avoid them as much as I can. I don’t like to lie, and listening to the truth is difficult. We have to live in a society where the truth is often crucified. I don’t want to open that dimension for myself.”

Interviews Pasand Ni Mainu Sochi 😁🙏🏽

Bachda Mai Jina Ho Sakey.. Jhuth Bolan Nu Jee Ni Karda Sach Sunn’na Aukha.. Society ch Rehna Haley 😁😁😁 Sach Nu Aksar Suli Te Hee Tangeya Janda.. Oh Dimension Haley Open Ni Hoi Mere Lai 🙏🏽 https://t.co/P70cqARZO5 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 14, 2022

When a fan jokingly asked him to transfer money to his account, Diljit Dosanjh replied, “Hahah. Paisa. Society ch Rehn Lai Zaruri aa.. No Doubt. Paisa Bura Ni… Paise Da Ghamand Bura Aa (Money is important when you live in the society. No doubt. Money isn’t bad, the arrogance over money is bad).”

A Twitter user also asked about how his solo trip is going and Diljit replied that it is ‘fun’. Recently, Diljit shared glimpses from his trip to Canada. On Instagram, Diljit shared several videos from his time at a beautiful snow-capped location. In one of the clips, he stood in front of a frozen lake and prayed. He also shared a glimpse of birds flying in a V formation. “Positive vibes only,” he captioned the post.

