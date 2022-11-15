Advertisement

KRK never leaves a chance to take a dig at Bollywood actors, filmmakers and actresses for their personal and professional life. Recently, we saw him launching fresh attacks on Shah Rukh Khan and his upcoming film Pathaan. The self-proclaimed self-critic has been slamming the film left right and centre while already declaring it the biggest disaster. However, his latest Tweets ain’t about any upcoming Bollywood film but a director attack on Hrithik Roshan’s personal life and love affair with Saba Azad.

For the unversed, the couple has been painting the town red with their love as they often get snapped making appearances.

Recently, KRK took to Twitter and took a jibe at Hrithik Roshan’s relationship with Saba Azad. He wrote, “Many people make fun of #HrithikRoshan’s girlfriend #SabaAzad without considering, Ki Ye Koi Choti Baat Nahi Hai, Jab Ek Ladki poore Dilse Ek 50 Saal Ke, Takle Aadmi Ko Pyar Karti Hai. It’s a sacrifice.” But little did he know that his Tweet will backfire. Netizens trolled KRK and slammed him for calling HR ‘takla’ (bald).

Commenting on his Tweet a user wrote, “Arre Kamaal yaar real takle tho aap ho,” while another said, “Itni negativity naend kesay ati hai apko itni negativity kr ka….. ALLAH hadiyat daye apko…. Kisi ko takleef na ponchao apni baton sy karma is real trust me.. Jo logo ko da rhy ho wohi loat ka aye… Dukh do gy tu dukh… Khushi do gy tu khushi…..marna b hai yar yad rakho”

A third user wrote, “once a legend said : aur khud jo tu chappal jaisi shakal le ke ghum raha uska kya? tere liye bilkul perfect hai ye chaman.”

“Come on! Hrithik famous hi nahi bahut rich aur bada so called star bhi hai…Aur takla to uska baap hai aur ye 48 years mein bhi bilkul young lagta hai pata nahi national hutiya isko Takla kyon bol raha hai!” said a fourth user.

“Ladki ko bharosa hai wo kisi suitcase ya fridge mein kaat ke bhari nahi jaayegi. Koi Mulla hota to chances the ko suitecase ya fridge mein jaane ke,” “Koi Agar Isko Takla Bolega to mujhe bhi hona hai Hrithik sir ke jesa takla He is most handsome man ok Tu apna dhek samjhaa,” said another few users.

once a legend said : aur khud jo tu chappal jaisi shakal le ke ghum raha uska kya ?

Coming back, what are your thoughts on KRK’s comment on Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship? Do let us know. Meanwhile stay tuned to Koimoi!

