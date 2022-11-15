Shah Rukh Khan, the name is enough to make you cheer at a huge crowd on top of your voice because he is the King Khan of Bollywood. He was last seen in cameo roles in movies Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha and Rocketry. But after 4 years, he is returning to the big screens as SRK, and honestly we can’t wait for it. In a recent media interaction, he told the interviewer that he believes all three of his next movies will be superhit.

For the unversed, SRK is married to Gauri Khan, and they are proud parents of three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. In a recent media interaction he spoke about one life lesson he would like to give the youngsters as he does to his children. Scroll below to watch the video!

In an interview with Faye D’souza, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked to give life advice to youngsters, he said, “With my experience of life, in entertainment none of these youngsters are actually sitting here to hear you and me talk and give them advice. So first, I’ll give them what they want to hear for all the youngsters here: ‘Apni Kursi Ke Peti Baandh Lo, Mausam Bigadne Wala Hai’. So they would like to hear a dialogue or a song.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye D’Souza (@fayedsouza)

Further going into the conversation, Shah Rukh Khan added, “But the one advice I would like to give these youngsters that if you can in all the issues of life keep an honest and gentle heart. There will be times when you have to cheat with life, there will be time when you’ll have to cheat with the people around us but in that one moment of weakness, if you can keep an honest and gentle heart, you’ll have the greatest life that Allah or God or Bhagwan has given you.”

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Pathaan, Dunki and Jawaan. He was last seen in Zero. Well, this truly shows how generous and kind hearted and a big superstar Shah Rukh Khan is! What say?

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

