Arbaaz Khan has managed to establish himself not only as an actor but also as a successful filmmaker in the Indian entertainment industry. While he now gears up for his son Arhaan Khan’s acting debut in the film industry, he opened up about how he won’t pressurise him to carry their family’s legacy.

Arbaaz Khan is currently garnering attention from fans with his latest action thriller web series Tanaav which premiered on SonyLiV on 11 November 2022. The series also features other noted actors namely Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, Satyadeep Mishra, Manav Vij, M. K. Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Sumit Kaul, Sukhmani Sadana, etc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent chat with ETimes, Arbaaz Khan reflected on how parents must not influence their kids with their decisions. He went on to add how a parent’s disapproval might disgust the kid at some stage in life and he might end up thinking that his parents did not let him explore his life.

Arbaaz said, “If Arhaan comes up to me with something, and at that time if I say ‘No, why are you doing this? You should do that instead’. He’ll listen but he’ll be scared for life. The point is, when you have that power, you should know how to use it. Because they are vulnerable at that point. If I say ‘No, you will not be an actor’. I’ll squash his dreams. Hearing my knee-jerk disapproval might disgust him at some stage in his life. He might end up feeling his father didn’t let him explore his life.”

Arbaaz further spoke about Arhaan saying that if something drives him or he is passionate about something, it will work out and as a father, he will never let him carry the supposed legacy of being from the film industry.

“If something drives him, if he’s passionate about it, it could be anything – if he wants to be a chef – it will work out. Tomorrow if he comes and says, ‘I’m really passionate about wanting to start a restaurant. I want to be a chef’, I will never let him carry this supposed legacy, of being from the film industry, about his grandfather being from the film industry. There’s no pressure. I just let him be,” Arbaaz Khan added.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: Arbaaz Khan Reveals The Tag Of ‘Salman Khan’s Brother’ & ‘Malaika Arora’s Husband’ Used To Bother Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News