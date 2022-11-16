Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has been after trimurti of Bollywood- Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Though he even targets other actors in the industry, he’s often seen taking occasional digs at Khan. In his latest one, the self-proclaimed critic has spoken about Pathaan. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh has been away from the big screen for 4 years now. He was last seen in Zero (2018), which was bombed at the box office. Now, he’s all set to make a smashing comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which releases in January 2023. It also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and has been in the news for all the right reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the past, KRK has said that Pathaan will be a flop and will dent Shah Rukh Khan’s career. Now, he promises to quit reviewing films if the film doesn’t become a commercial failure. He tweeted, “SRK replied to a media person in Sharjah and said that his film #Pathaan will be a super hit! Now I promise to the world, if #Pathaan will not become a disaster then I will stop reviewing films. In case SRK will change the name #Pathaan then my challenge will become invalid.” However, he feels that the film will be a hit in Pakistan and overseas.

Take a look at the tweet below:

SRK replied to a media person in Sharjah and said that his film #Pathaan will be a super hit!

Now I promise to the world, if #Pathaan will not become a disaster then I will stop reviewing films.

In case SRK will change the name #Pathaan then my challenge will become invalid. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 15, 2022

As this isn’t the first time KRK promised to quit doing reviews, netizens trolled the self-proclaimed critic for taking U-turns on several occasions. One user wrote, “Lol,how many times you said that you won’t do review anymore…you are a paltu.” Another wrote, “Arre tu kisi ka toh ho ja hamesha bol bachchan.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment news!

Must Read: Abhishek Bachchan Gives An Epic Comeback When Asked If He’d Want To Disassociate Himself With Bachchan Parivaar & Re-Enter The Industry With A New Name: “Greatest Pride Comes…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News