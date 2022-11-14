Salman Khan turned a sensation with his role as Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya. The film starred Bhagyashree as the leading lady and is considered one of the most iconic films of all time in Hindi cinema. But did you know, Bhaijaan was rejected in his first screen test itself and wasn’t the makers’ favourite choice? Scroll below to know as Sooraj Barjatya reveals insider details.

Being a part of a Sooraj Barjatya film is a huge honor in itself. But back in the days, the ace filmmaker was struggling as no actor wanted to work with a production house that had given back to back flops. We’re talking about Rajshri Productions here, that has delivered some masterpieces in the form of Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo among many others.

Sooraj Barjatya recently penned his story on Humans Of Bombay as he began, “At 21, I began writing Maine Pyar Kiya. But let me tell you a fun fact–the first script got rejected and it took me two years to write a new one! But the journey was daunting–at Rajshri, our production house, our last few films were a flop and we were suffering financially. No actor wanted to work with us. And then one day, I met a young man who we’d rejected after his first screen test. But there was something about him. So, five months later, we got him on board. That man was Salman Khan.”

Sooraj Barjatya added, “The script was ready and so was the cast, but there was no money. But we knew the film would work. So, dad borrowed. The shoot began and we know what happened then—it became an iconic film! And over the years, a lot of people have said–‘We keep going back to your movies.’ It reminds them of simpler times and that’s what I want to keep doing. In fact, my next film, Uunchai, is also a film of that kind–a film on friendship; for everyone!”

Well, we’re happy Salman Khan ultimately did Maine Pyar Kiya.

